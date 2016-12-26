Fight breaks out in Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fight broke out Monday evening inside Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, according to police dispatchers.
Dispatchers said an officer called for assistance at 6:20 p.m. for disorderly subjects.
It’s not clear how many people were involved in the fight. Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.
This isn’t the first time a fight has happened at the mall. One year ago, also on Dec. 26, several groups of teenagers were involved in fights at the mall, a police spokesperson said.
