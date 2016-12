VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four was displaced Monday morning after their home on Green Lakes Drive caught fire.

Officials say crews were called to 3200 block of Green Lakes around 9:25 a.m. for a multifamily fire. The fire was in a second-floor bedroom.

Crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival.

A family of four has been displaced from the home. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.