PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews quickly extinguished a fire Monday evening outside of a Portsmouth home.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3400 block of Church Hill Drive at 6:41 p.m. Units got to the scene at 6:50 p.m. and found a heating and air conditioning unit outside the home in flames. The fire was out by 8:55 p.m.

No one was home and no injuries were reported.

