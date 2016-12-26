Community rallies behind family who lost everything in Christmas fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is learning more about the Christmas fire that destroyed a home in Virginia Beach and killed a family pet.

It happened around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday at a home on Shore Drive. A nextdoor neighbor says he heard screaming and yelling as the fire tore through the house.

WAVY News spoke with the resident Monday, who says she is in shock.

“It hit every single room in this house. And everything’s just gone,” said Suzanne Lingo, who had been living in the home for two years. “It was just so crazy. I can’t wait to get in here and see if there’s anything.”

One day after a fire raged through her home, Lingo is holding it together as she picks through what remains.

“I’m very grateful that I have my dogs and Jay and myself and that we all got out,” she said.

Their cat, George, did not survive.

Lingo said, “I couldn’t see, my eyes were burning. And I was just trying to get him. And so Georgie got stuck inside and then Jason tried to break through the other door, trying to get back to George.

The house is a total loss, with walls burnt to a crisp and clothing soaked and destroyed.

But there’s one item Lingo is determined to find: Her daughter’s class ring.

“Because maybe that’s still there, because it’s metal. I know I can’t have anything else,” Lingo said.

Her 17-year-old daughter passed away unexpectedly in September. It was Lingo’s first Christmas without her. Lingo says the letters and photos left behind by her daughter are the hardest things to lose.

“All of my letters from my daughter, every valentine, Christmas letter, all of the wonderful things she would make at school that I had. I’ve had a journal that I’ve kept about her,” said Lingo.

Friends and family didn’t hesitate to help by setting up Go Fund Me accounts and offering to help Lingo clean her home. Even strangers are stopping by — one man bringing money and a bag full of toiletries.

“I’m really appreciative of all of the wonderful people who do such nice things like that,” Lingo said.

You can find the two Go Fund Me accounts here and here.