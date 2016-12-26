Barking dog ‘Bruce Wayne’ wakes two in time to escape fire

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – A barking dog woke up two people sleeping inside a burning house in Butler, Pennsylvania, just in time for them to escape safely.

According to the Butler Fire Department, Amanda Zapp and Ryan Bickford went to sleep Christmas night at 313 Roosevelt Boulevard. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, their barking dog, named “Bruce Wayne,” woke them up. When they went downstairs, they discovered the Christmas tree on fire.

After grabbing a few belongings and getting their pets out of the house, they called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene to see fire venting out of three windows on the first floor of the home.

The fire spread across the living room and into the kitchen, while it vented through a front window to a second story window directly above it, causing an upstairs bedroom to catch fire.

Firefighters extinguished the majority of the fire in 15 minutes and put it out completely in two hours.

There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross was notified to provide food and shelter to the tenants.

Kaufman estimated the damage to be $30,000 for the house and between $15,000 and $20,000 for its contents.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. It is still under investigation.