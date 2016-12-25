VSP investigating a fatal car accident in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that happened on I-664 northbound at Route 58 westbound early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 12:05 a.m. for a single car accident near exit 13. After troopers investigated, they found a 1997 Dodge Caravan driving northbound on I-664, when the driver ran off the road, hitting the guard rail.

The driver, 51-year-old Brian Ray, of Virginia Beach, was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Police say the driver was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. Ray died at the scene.

Police are not sure at this time if alcohol or speed were a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, Is asked to contact State Police at (757) 424-6800.

