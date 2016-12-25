Two Portsmouth men stabbed in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two people were stabbed in the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 4:15 p.m. The call was about a fight and gunshots being fired.

Deputies responded to the scene and found that two men were stabbed. The two victims are brothers, in their 30’s and from Portsmouth, according to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet, but are expected.