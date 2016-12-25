Two adults displaced, pet dies in fire on Shore Drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that sparked in a home in the 2600 block of Shore Drive early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 2:33 a.m. and arrived five minutes later to a single-story house with heavy fire showing throughout. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.

Two residents were out of the home before crews got on scene but were taken to the hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries. One family pet did die in the fire, according to Battalion Chief Brian Sullivan with Virginia Beach Fire Department. Both adults will be displaced as a result of the fire.

Shore Drive was closed to traffic as crews continued to put out hot spots but has since opened back up.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Crews battle heavy fire in home on Shore Drive View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department Photo Courtesy of Virginia Beach Fire Department