Suspect arrested in Elizabeth City double shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say that they were called to the 700 block of Brooks Avenue around 12:44 p.m. for gunshots. Officers arrived to the scene and learned that a gunshot victim was admitted to a local hospital. Officers went to the hospital and learned that the victim was shot on Brooks Avenue.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While police continued to investigate Brooks Avenue, they were called around 2:09 p.m. about gunshots in the 400 block of East Church Street. Officer arrived to the scene and learned that the same hospital received another gunshot victim.

The second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers investigated the East Church Street scene, the suspect, Kenneth Charles Lassiter, was found hiding in the bushes of the Twiford Funeral home.

An investigation linked Lassiter to both the Brooks Avenue and East Church Street shootings.

Lassiter is being charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail.