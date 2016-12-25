Overnight fire destroys Virginia Beach home; family’s pet dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A not-so Merry Christmas for one family in Virginia Beach after an overnight fire destroyed their home.

The smell of smoke lingers on Shore Drive as people drive by in shock, staring at the destroyed home.

“It was just terrible, horrific. Everything is just burned,” said Alexander Wayne, who lives next door. From his apartment, he could see and hear the fire burning through his neighbor’s home.

“I hear all this yelling, screaming. I don’t know if it was ‘get the dogs, we got to get out of the house,'” said Wayne. “I could see this glow coming from their window.”

He ran outside to help his neighbors and their pets get to safety.

“As soon as I got up to the front door here, they were just coming out of the house. They put the dogs inside of the vehicle,” Wayne said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 this morning. Fire officials say it took crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Wayne described the fire as “blazing.” He says it only took about 10 minutes for the entire house to be engulfed in flames.

“During those moments, there was just an immense amount of black. This tornado of dark gray smoke just swirling out of the top of the door,” said Wayne.

Fire officials say no one was injured, but one pet died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to assist the family.

Neighbors tell 10 On Your side the family is currently staying with friends.