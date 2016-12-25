No one hurt after fire damages garage in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire Marshalls are investigating after a detached garage caught fire in the 800 block of Todds Lane early Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched just before 4:00 a.m. and arrived on scene a few minutes later. According to Battalion Chief Chittum, heavy smoke and fire damage was contained to the inside of the garage.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The cause is still under investigation, however, it does not seem to be suspicious in nature.

