Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Indian River Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive, Sunday evening.

According to police, the emergency call came in at 7:38 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 58-year-old man was attempting to cross Indian River when he was hit by a vehicle. The victim died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Westbound Indian River Road is currently closed at the Oaklette intersection.

There is no other information at this time.

