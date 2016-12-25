Fuel company leaks nearly 1,000 gallons of gasoline in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a gas leak in the 7600 block of Halifax Lane Sunday morning.

Dispatch received the call around 8:16 a.m. for a gas leak at the TransMontaigne Product Services. The company estimates about 1,000 gallons of gasoline leaked.

According to Fire Marshal Gulisano, the leak has stopped and the product has been contained. The Chesapeake Fire Department’s Foam Team and Hazardous Materials Team are investigating the cause, as well as a local clean up contractor.

Surrounding homes and businesses were not evacuated since it was not hazardous to the public. No one was hurt during this incident.

