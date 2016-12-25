6-year-old in coma after sledding accident

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Happy Valley family of 15 is staying strong and praying for a miracle this Christmas, as their son and brother remains in a coma following a devastating sledding accident last week.

Johnny Tatarinov and his sister Alyona were sledding near SE Terra Cascade Loop on December 15 when they crashed into a speed limit pole. Johnny was taken to the hospital with brain swelling and doctors put him into a medically-induced coma.

Alyona suffered a concussion, and her family says she doesn’t remember the crash.

By Christmas Eve, her 6-year-old brother had already been in a coma for 9 days.

Their father, Sergey Tatarinov, told KOIN 6 News doctors say it’s possible Johnny may not wake up from his coma for at least a couple of months.

“The doctors can’t give us a real answer because he hasn’t fully awaken,” Sergey said. “It’s going to be a slow recovery.”

Johnny is one of 13 children in the Tatarinov family and is currently in 1st grade at Spring Mountain Elementary. According to a YouCaring account, the family’s insurance won’t be able to fully cover all of his medical and rehabilitation costs.

Members of the community have come out in support of Johnny and the Tatarinovs as they pray for a miracle this holiday season. Neighbors stopped by their house Friday to sing carols and drop off gifts for the entire family.

If you’d like to help, visit Johnny’s YouCaring account here.