3 people hurt, 1 person airlifted, in Suffolk accident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a three vehicle accident that also involved someone getting hit by a vehicle in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Boulevard, Sunday evening.

According to officials, the emergency call came in at 5:16 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person was airlifted by Nightingale with serious injuries.

Whaleyville Boulevard is closed in both directions. Officials say it could be closed for several hours. Crews from Public Works are in the process of placing detour signs from the Route 13/32 split, with both directions of the roadway being closed from that location to Copeland Road.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

