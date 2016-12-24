Va. Beach restaurant still open after car crashes into patio

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firebrew Bar & Grill is cleaning up after the restaurant says a car drove through the patio area of the restaurant late Friday night.

Firebrew posted a picture to their Facebook page with the caption: “Guess the driver thought we had a pick-up window available for take out orders.”

The post did confirm no one was hurt in the crash.

Pictures show tables and chairs flipped on their side, as well as damage to the brick and metal fence surrounding the patio area.

In the Facebook post, the business says they plan to be open normal hours Christmas Eve.

The Virginia Beach Police Department have not released any information about the crash or whether the driver will be charged.