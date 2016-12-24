Suspect arrested in Seaford car robberies

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies have arrested a suspect Saturday involved with stealing from vehicles in Seaford.

Chad McSweeney, 37, was arrested in the 500 block of Seaford Road.

McSweeney is being charged with three counts of tampering with an auto, three counts of felonious petit larceny, one count of credit card theft and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

McSweeney is currently being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.