PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of George Washington Highway, Saturday evening,

The emergency call came in at 7:09 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

