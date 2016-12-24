Person shot on Boush Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Boush Street, Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 6:20 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred near the Exxon gas station on Boush Street.

10 On Your Side spoke with the clerk of the gas station who was working at the time.

She told 10 On Your Side off camera that a man came into the building not making any sense.She said she thought he was drunk from the way he was stumbling until he told her he had been shot.

The clerk says he told her to lock the doors and he kept looking out of the window. She says she called 911.

The gas station opened back up for customers later that night who were surprised a shooting happened on the block.

Sean Shelton lives in Downtown Norfolk and says he frequently goes to the gas station.

“It’s usually a safe area. I ride around out here by myself a lot and I wouldn’t expect that,” Shelton said.

Detectives continue to canvass the area while they conduct their preliminary investigation. This appears to be an isolated incident, and at this time, no suspect description has been released.

Police encourage anyone with information about this evening’s shooting incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.