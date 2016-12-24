Norfolk barbershop gives back during the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Santa is of course very busy on Christmas Eve traveling all over the world to make sure everyone has a good holiday. But he found the time to make a few stops in Norfolk on Saturday.

A local barber teamed up with Santa to make sure underprivileged kids and their families had a good holiday. He made his way to Kappatal Cuts near Norfolk State University.

While Santa was there, he gave away hundreds of toys to those in need.

Kappatal Cuts says it wanted to uplift the youth and give back to the community.