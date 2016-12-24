Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 Block of Ivy Avenue just after midnight Saturday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old Portsmouth man suffering from a gunshot wound in the kitchen of the residence. Police also found several bullet holes to the back door of the home, according to Officer Maynard with Newport News Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This homicide is currently under investigation.

