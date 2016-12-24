Gunshot victim found inside overturned car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found inside a car that flipped over in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue Friday evening.

Dispatchers received an emergency call for a car accident involving an extrication at 11:48 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car flipped on its side with three people inside. Police also found the front female passenger suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Officer Brandon Maynard with Newport News Police Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The other two occupants stayed on scene.

Police are not sure where or when exactly the victim was shot. No suspect information has been released at this time.

