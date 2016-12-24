Gunshot victim dies at hospital in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are searching for suspect(s) in connection with a homicide that happened Friday evening in the area of Todds Lane and Whealton Road.

Dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim that arrived at Sentara Careplex Hospital at 10:22 p.m. The victim identified as 24-year-old Devin Jones, later died at the hospital, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.