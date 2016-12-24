Firefighter injured in Newport News apartment fire; residents displaced

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the 11100 block of Terry Place, Saturday afternoon.

NNFD officials say the emergency call came in at 1:43 p.m. Units arrived to the scene at 1:47 p.m. and the fire was under control at 2:09 p.m.

The residents of the apartment were able to make it out safe. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a non-fire ground related injury.

Heavy damage from the fire and smoke condemned the apartment. The residents are displaced and receiving assists from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from unattended cooking.