Car runs into apartment building, sparks fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Fire Department battled a full first alarm apartment fire in the 300 block of Misty Creek Court, early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. for a car that ran into a building and was smoking. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a car and the apartment fully involved with fire. The Incident Commander called the fire under control at 2:42 a.m.

The apartment suffered heavy fire and smoke damage and the unit above it suffered minor fire and heavy smoke damage. Both units will be condemned. The first apartment that started on fire was vacant at the time of the incident, however, the unit above was occupied. The occupants of the upstairs unit were able to make temporary lodging arrangements.

The cause of the initial source of fire from the vehicle is undetermined at this time.

No one was hurt during this incident. Police have not release any information on the driver of the car.

