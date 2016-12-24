Accidental electrical fire displaces family of 5

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-story house fire in the 7000 block of Adele Drive early Saturday morning.

First units arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. and found some smoke and fire showing from the outside of the home. When crews went inside, conditions worsened with visible flames and smoke. The residents were home at the time of the fire and got out before crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 6:45 a.m.

The home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage causing two adults and three children to be displaced, according to Battalion Chief Brian Nichols with Norfolk Fire Department. The family was able to find temporary living arrangements.

No injuries were reported during this incident.