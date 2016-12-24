3 people displaced following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Nansemond Parkway, Saturday evening.

Officials says the emergency call came in at 9:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found heavy fire in the kitchen and smoke throughout the house.

The fire was under control at 9:24 p.m.

The residents of the home were able to escape and were outside when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The three residents are displaced due to heavy damage to the home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators say the fire was caused by unattended cooking.