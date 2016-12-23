Woman killed in overnight fire at Mathews Co. home

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed in an overnight fire at a Mathews County home, early Friday morning.

Jeannie H. Tatterson, 68, was identified Friday as the woman killed in the fire.

“Everyone is shocked this morning,” says Mathews County’s Leigh Ramos.

Fire officials say the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office was altered by a homeowner — later identified as Tatterson — to a fire on Buckley Hall Road around 1 a.m.

“She had called the fire department said it was in the kitchen,” Ramos says. “They told her to get out of the house. They were there within 10 or 15 minutes and they found her dead on the floor.”

Units arrived on scene in under five minutes and had the fire under control within 12 minutes.

Tatterson was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She was the type of perky person when she came in the door everybody smiled,” Ramos says. “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen her with a frown on her face.”

Tatterson was well known business owner in the Port Haywood area. The sign out front Tatterson Greenhouses reads “closed in the memory of Jeannie Tatterson.”

“I couldn’t tell you how many years they’ve owned that, but all the years I’ve been coming to Mathews which is about 35, I’ve known about Tattersons,” Ramos says.

Tatterson’s family was not ready to go on camera, but tell 10 On Your Side she was an amazing woman. Right now they say they are just in shock.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows the fire started near the stove and microwave. The cause is currently being investigated.