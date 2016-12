HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle landed on its roof during an accident in Hampton Friday morning.

Police were called to the 60 block of West Mercury Boulevard for what dispatchers say was a single vehicle crash.

A WAVY viewer took pictures of the scene, which shows several officers and fire officials around the damaged SUV.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, dispatchers confirmed.

There is no word yet what caused the crash.

