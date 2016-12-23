Suspect robs two Portsmouth mobile phone stores

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that robbed two mobile phone stores, Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect came into the Metro PCS in the 800 block of High Street around 4:18 p.m. Once inside the suspect demanded money from the employee. The suspect then tried to take money from the register by force, but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled from the store, empty handed.

No one was injured.

Then around 4:50 p.m. the same suspect came into the Boost Mobile in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard. The suspect then took an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The suspect then fled the store.

No one was injured in the second robbery as well.

The suspect in these robberies is described as black and in his early 20’s. He was last seen wearing light colored jeans, a blue hoodie and black jacket.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about these crimes, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

