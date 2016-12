SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a missing endangered man that was last seen walking east in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, December 16.

Jamel Marino White, 33, suffers from a medical condition that requires medication that he does not have. Family say that have not seen or heard from White since December 16.

White is described as black, 6 foot tall, and approximately 200 pounds.

If you see White, or know of his whereabouts, please call 911.