Reuse boxes from holiday gifts as donations through Give Back Box

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Did you buy presents online this year?

If so, you probably have a lot of boxes in your home. Now you can reuse them for donations.

Goodwill partnered with companies for “The Give Back Box.”

The organization made it easy. Just unpack your gifts and fill the box back up with clothing and household goods you no longer need. Next go to the site (http://givebackbox.com/index) and print out a free shipping label to tape on the box.

You can also schedule to have someone come pick up your donation box. There is no weight limit on the box, so you can fill the box up. Your donations will then be sent to the nearest Goodwill.

Electronics, liquids, fragile and hazardous items are not accepted.

You can also get a tax deduction receipt for your donations.

The organization says donations will create jobs and help Goodwill’s mission of job training and skills building. Sending the boxes back also helps divert cardboard from landfills, which is one of the largest contributor to landfills.