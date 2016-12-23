ODU wins first-ever bowl appearance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WAVY) — Old Dominion beat Eastern Michigan 24-20 in the 2016 Popeye’s Bahamas Bowl. The Monarch won their first-ever bowl game in their first-ever bowl appearance.

Old Dominion leads Eastern Michigan 24-20, Monarchs 5:21 away from first bowl win #BahamasBowl — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) December 23, 2016

TOUCHDOWN ODU, Washington to Jonathan Duhart, Monarchs lead Eastern Michigan 24-17 in the 4th #BahamasBowl — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) December 23, 2016

Monarch fans are gathering all over Hampton Roads for Bahamas Bowl watch parties. 10 On Your Side Photographer Larry Carney found these fans at Cogan’s Pizza North in Norfolk.

David Washington another bomb for a TD, this one to Travis Fulgham. @ODUFootball leads EMU 17-7 #BahamasBowl — Brian Parsons (@bpar73) December 23, 2016

Great pass from David Washington to Zach Pascal 47 yard touchdown, ODU leads 10-0 — Bruce Rader (@BruceRaderSport) December 23, 2016

HERE WE GO!! First #ODUFB bowl game in school history is under way! — ODU Football (@ODUFootball) December 23, 2016

Friday’s game is the first bowl appearance for ODU since the school switched to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The Monarchs enter the game with a 9-3 mark, after winning eight of their previous nine games.

Eastern Michigan enter’s Friday’s contest with a 7-5 record.

Old Dominion defensive coordinator Rich Nagy talked with WAVY on Wednesday about the team’s need to contain Eastern Michigan quarterback Brogan Roback.

The Monarchs will likely need to score in order to be victorious on Friday.

Head coach Bobby Wilder talked with WAVY’s Bruce Rader prior to kickoff, and talked out a massive send-off the team received at the hotel.

“We had a human tunnel that took us 20 minutes to get through, and it was great to see all of the people,” Wilder said.

With kickoff fast approaching, Wilder noted that wind would likely play a factor in Friday’s contest. He said the Monarchs and Eagles are two evenly-matched teams.

“There’s a strong wind, so that’ll affect whether kick off or receive … and we’ll call the game based on the elements,” he said.

