Marshals capture local fugitives in 20 states during 2016

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals caught more than 250 fugitives wanted for various offenses — including several who were wanted for crimes committed in Hampton Roads.

The U.S. Marshals Service Norfolk Division on Friday said that local fugitives were caught in 20 different states, including California, Washington, Minnesota, North Dakota and New Mexico.

The 2016 arrests included several suspects wanted for homicide.

Three suspects of a 2015 Portsmouth murder — Roderick Britt, Andre Keel, and Jalon Trotter — were caught in March at an Atlanta apartment. The three men were wanted for the murder of Jayzavia Hill.

Four of the five suspects in the shooting have since been sentenced.

Karlton Boone, Jr., who was wanted for a homicide at a Suffolk cemetery, was captured in Atlanta in April.

Marshal also caught several suspects locally, including Tony Roundtree — who was arrested in Suffolk for a Norfolk triple shooting that was broadcast on Facebook Live.

Robinson and Grenah Garnett were two of four men arrested in one week in August for separate murders that happened over the summer.

The U.S. Marsharls are still looking for Ricardo Spencer, who is wanted for a double shooting that happened in late-July on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk.

“While we are wrapping up another successful year of working with our law enforcement partners to track down and arrest the most violent offenders, our work is not done yet,” said U.S. Marshal Bobby Mathieson.