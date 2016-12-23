Man charged after shot fired during domestic dispute in Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A man was charged after a gunshot was fired Thursday night in a domestic dispute on Chincoteague Island.

Police say a woman called at 11 p.m. reporting a domestic problem between herself and her husband. It was later determined that the man was intoxicated, had a gun and fired it at some point during the dispute.

Chincoteague officials confirmed to 10 On Your Side no one was shot during the incident. The husband was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police have not identified the man, but said he was evaluated at Shore Memorial Hospital. He is currently being held at Accomack County Jail with no bond.

