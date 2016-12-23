LaShawn Merritt visits boys home in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and Olympic medalist LaShawn Merritt visited a boys home in Norfolk Friday to spread some holiday cheer.

Merritt visited children and adolescents of the Barry Robinson Center for a meet and greet.

The Woodrow Wilson High graduate helped the U.S. Men’s team win gold in the 4x400m relay and won the bronze medal for the Men’s 400m at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Portsmouth recently held a celebration and parade for Merritt during the I.C. Norcom and Woodrow Wilson football game.