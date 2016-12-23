Inmate escapes from jail near Emporia

GREENVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Southside Regional Jail, Friday evening.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department, Billy Dillion, 50, was walking out the trash when he forced his way through a walk-in gate. He was seen heading east from the jail.

Dillion was last seen wearing a green jump suit with Southside Regional Jail written on the back in white letters and orange shoes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Dillion should use caution and call 911 or the Greenville County sheriff’s 434-348 4200.