PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Katie Simmons from Smithfield Foods came into our kitchen and helped us out with some quick and delicious appetizers using Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham.

Katie made Baked Ham & Chive Mashed Potato Cakes, Ham and Brie Crostini with Fig Jam along with Ham and Cheddar Cranberry Melt.

More Ideas for Delicious Appetizers

Visit Smithfield.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smithfield Foods.