I-564 exit to Gate 3A at Naval Station Norfolk blocked

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A reported incident has blocked the Interstate 564 West exit to Gate 3A at Naval Station Norfolk.

VDOT traffic cameras on Friday morning appeared to show a Virginia State Police cruiser at the exit, along with crews setting traffic cones to mark the closure.

State Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com there is a traffic stop in the area, and that deputies are not working an accident.

Motorists traveling in to the base can take either Gate 2 or 22.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about what prompted the exit ramp closure.

