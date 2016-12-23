Hurricane Matthew flooding hasn’t deterred Windsor businesses from reopening

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) – After flooding devastated an eastern town twice, only weeks apart, ‘open’ signs now flash along King Street in Downtown Windsor.

“I think everybody is glad that we opened back up,” says Nikki Harris, a cook at King Street Grill.

Tropical Depression Julia made landfall in Eastern Carolina on September 22, followed by Hurricane Matthew on October 9, leaving 80-percent of Windsor businesses under water.

“To see your job just go under water like that was very emotional, I cried,” Harris tells WITN.

“It’s been very difficult, we’ve worked very hard in Downtown Windsor to keep all of our buildings occupied,” says Lewis Hoggard, the executive director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce.

Fortunately, Hoggard says most businesses are bouncing back.

“It’s been a great positive response, you just got to say ‘hats off to the people’ for doing that, for staying committed to our downtown area,” says Hoggard.

King Street Grill re-opened on the corner of King and Granville about three weeks ago.

“Busy, very busy, it’s very refreshing, everyone’s happy we’re back, it’s been good, very good,” says Harris.

A few store-fronts away, a new business has opened. Reel Deal is a discount retail store, owned by the same family as Reel Wireless.

Harold Dilley says turning his flooded office space into a shop is just a way to give back to the community.

“Everything in here is 30- to 70-percent off and it’s just to try and give back to Bertie and anyone whose been flooded out,” he says.

Of course, not everyone wants to stay. Hoggard says that two businesses are planning to move to higher ground, including Cooper Insurance Agency.

The owner tells WITN that these back-to-back storms just felt like too much and after being hit both at their place of business and at his home, he’s choosing not to leave Windsor, but to higher ground up the road.

Hoggard also says that their role is more important now than ever, as they work to encourage people to buy, build, and stay in Windsor to enjoy the small-town high-quality life the area offers.