Travelers line up at Norfolk International ahead of holiday weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Many people were beginning to line up at Norfolk International Airport Friday morning to visit friends, family and loved ones this holiday weekend.

AAA says an estimated 103 million Americans will travel during the holidays — which would represent a 1.5 percent increase and be the most on record.

According to AAA, the increased travel figures are being driven by increased consumer spending, stemming from improving labor markets and rising wages.

Travelers who are flying this weekend are encouraged to check their flight’s status before leaving home.

There were a few delays and cancellations of flights early Friday morning to the Philadelphia International Airport and Washington-Dulles. Flight arrivals and departures can be checked on the Norfolk International Airport’s website.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says travelers should not bring anything that looks like a weapon in carry-on luggage. Wrapped gifts are also not allowed to be carried on flights.

Gift bags are allowed, as long as the gifts are easily unwrapped.

“I wouldn’t bring Christmas gifts. What if they get lost?” said Shawn Ramsey, who was flying out of ORF Friday morning. “That’s why I’m going home on the 23rd, so I can get my Christmas shopping done at home.”

CHECK YOUR LUGGAGE: Make sure there are no wrapped gifts in them at the Norfolk Airport. I'll tell you why they need to be unwrapped @ 6am pic.twitter.com/0mRvB9QBYJ — Rico Bush (@RicoBushWAVY) December 23, 2016

For those looking to drive out of Hampton Roads for the holidays, Friday may present some good news. Elizabeth River Tunnels is suspending all tunnel and lane closures through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports that much of the Midwest could see messy weather on Friday with some places seeing chances for rain, and even snow and wintry mixes.

Hampton Roads is forecast to see largely dry and cool weather Friday, with rain expected Saturday.

Stay with WAVY News 10 for the latest holiday travel updates.