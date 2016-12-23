Ches. Sheriff takes over Hampton Roads Regional Jail: “We are an open book…”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This week saw another change at the top for Hampton Roads Regional jail. But, it’s still not a permanent solution to the jail’s leadership.

Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe stepped down as the interim superintendent and Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan taking over.

“He had said he was going to go to the end of the year,” Sheriff O’Sullivan says. “He made it to almost to the end of the year. I’m taking it into the holidays and then into the future. I appreciate Sheriff McCabe’s service.”

First day on the job found Sheriff O’Sullivan meeting with the staff at the HRRJ.

“I do want to reiterate, I am the Chesapeake sheriff,” he explains. “I am not going anywhere. I’m just filling in at this capacity to help the regional jail.”

The takeover is not an easy task. The HRRJ is under investigation from the Department of Justice. It has also been named in a lawsuit in the death of one of its mentally ill inmates, Jamycheal Mitchell.

When Sheriff Bob McCabe took over, he pushed for more transparency, Sheriff O’Sullivan plans to do the same.

“We are a full open book to the media and to family members over here,” Sheriff O’Sullivan says.

O’Sullivan says last Monday, Department of Justice investigators looked over the facility; a process he supports.

“We want to make sure that when we come out of this investigation the facts bear the truth,” he explains. “The truth needs to be told good, bad, or indifferent.”

In addition, he’ll continue the medical aid reforms Sheriff McCabe put in place.

However, O’Sullivan says there will be a permanent superintendent that the board will hire. The pool of candidates is currently down to 10.

“Once it’s narrowed down to four they will select two to go before the full board and then we will have a vote at that time,” Sheriff O’Sullivan explains. “That looks to be, hopes to be January 27th.”

It is another change in temporary leadership for a troubled jail which is in search of a long term solution.