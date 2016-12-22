York authorities warn of illegal alcohol sales

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning residents against the illegal sale of alcohol.

In a post on its Facebook page Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says they became aware of people selling alcoholic drinks on trash and treasure sites and on Craigslist.

Citing the Code of Virginia, the sheriff’s office noted that it is illegal to sell alcohol without a license in this state.

Authorities say sales like this are referred Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents for investigation.