Woman remains hospitalized a week after Williamsburg house fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Williamsburg woman is still hospitalized after a house fire last Thursday.

Firefighters say the woman ignited the blaze when she used kerosene to relight a wood stove at her home on Alesa Drive, in the Ironbound subdivision.

When the woman opened windows to clear the smoke, investigators say she made a bigger fire.

Fire officials said last week the woman was in stable condition. At last check, she remains in the hospital.

A dog didn’t make it out and died in the home, which is uninhabitable.