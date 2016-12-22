Vandals slash Chesapeake veteran’s Christmas inflatable blow-ups

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake veteran says a Scrooge is clearly not in the Christmas spirit after they vandalized his Christmas display.

Vandals took a sharp object, possibly knives, to the back of his inflatable blow-up characters, including Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Thomas the Train.

“They took a knife through there, another through his heart,” said owner, Bill Boger. “Somebody doesn’t like Santa Clause, I guess. I would say it was probably a knife through him.”

Boger woke up to the vandalism. He says it deflated his Christmas spirit.

“It’s tough, it’s tough. You do it for everyone else, not for me. I can’t replace it all,” said Boger.

He spent three weeks putting this up for kids in his neighborhood and the beat of the Christmas music follows the flashing of lights and a towering Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“It takes a lot of time,” said Boger. “I’ve been doing it for like 20 plus years, so it’s tough.”

Those walking by are noticing the deflated spirit and blow-ups, too.

“It’s always here and it’s one of the homes that you all want to go by in this area because it’s so Christmas, because it makes you feel good,” said Richard Thrailkill. “But, this won’t ruin our Christmas spirit.”

Boger has security cameras set up all over his house to catch things like this. However, when he went to check them, he realized his hard drive was full and the cameras didn’t record. Boger says he hopes to tape up the inflatables and help save his Christmas display.