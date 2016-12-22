USS Cole enters U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN (WAVY) — The USS Cole (DDG 67) entered the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations on Wednesday.

Cole is conducting a regularly-scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer left Naval Station Norfolk on Dec. 15.

“We are looking forward to operating with our allies and partners as we are building our combined capability and capacity to protect regional waters, security and commerce,” said Cole’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. David Wroe.

USS Cole is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe.

The 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often along with allied, joint and inter-agency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.