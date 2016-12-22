3 teens face 51 felonies related to vehicle break-ins in Pasquotank Co.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three teens are facing a combined 51 felonies for allegedly breaking in to several vehicles in the Pasquotank County area.

Elizabeth City police officers caught Deangelo Lee, Dywane Rodriguez and Jerold McCoy, all 19 years old, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the Southern Avenue area of Elizabeth City.

Officers were looking for a Toyota Avalon in that area.

The car had been seen driving and parking in a resident’s drive. Occupants in the car reportedly got out and walked up to a parked car.

Police say they abruptly left the area after someone verbally confronted them.

A car matching this description was later found by officers on Southern Avenue.

Police followed and pulled over the car, and noticed several wrapped Christmas presents, a laptop and other items in the car.

Police say Lee, Rodriguez and McCoy admitted to 20 or more break-ins in Elizabeth City and the Pasquotank County area when interviewed by officers.

The three teens have been charged with breaking in to five vehicles within city limits and two vehicles in Pasquotank County.

Lee, Rodriguez and McCoy are facing 51 combined felony charges related to breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny from a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

They’re being held at Albemarle District Jail on bonds of $35,000 each.

If you live in the area and notice anything missing from your car, call police.