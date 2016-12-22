Suspect in Newport News man’s murder arrested in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men wanted for the Nov. 25 shooting death of a Newport News man was arrested Wednesday in Hampton.

Police say James Curtis Miles was arrested in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Tommy Strayhorn. Marqui Rishawn Pittman and Kadara Antoine Miles are being sought by detectives.

Warrants were taken out earlier this month for the arrests of the three men.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Randolph Road during the late night hours of Nov. 25. Strayhorn was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and passed away three days later.

Call the Crime Line if you know anything of the whereabouts of Pittman and Miles.