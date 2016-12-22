Warrants taken out against suspect in Newport News murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’ve obtained warrants for a suspect in the shooting death of 51-year-old Eduardo Hernandez Amezcua.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to 31st Street at the intersection of West Avenue for a shooting. Police got on scene and found Amezcua, 51, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Warrants have been taken out against a suspect for first degree murder, burglary, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of ammunition by convicted felon.

Police say the warrants have not been served yet because the suspect is in the hospital. Police cannot say why he is hospitalized. However, once the suspect is released, he will be taken into custody.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.