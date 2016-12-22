State police caution against drunk driving over the holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are reminding partygoers on ways to travel safely this holiday season.

It is illegal in the state of Virginia to drive with a BAC over .08.

Twenty-eight people die every day in the United States from alcohol-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Drunk driving fatalities have dropped by one-third in the last three decades, but State Police say there is still a one-in-three chance over the course of a lifetime of being in an alcohol-impaired crash.

Police recommend that you let a friend drive, call a taxi or contact some other ride sharing service — such as Uber or Lyft — to get you home if you plan on drinking.

“The fact that alcohol-related deaths and injuries on Virginia’s highways are decreasing is encouraging, but we still need all drivers to get the message,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

State Police they are again participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” — a campaign to increase patrols and participate in DUI checkpoints with local law enforcement.

Police say motorists can alert State Police to any drunk driver by dialing #77.